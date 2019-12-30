BOXING Day saw a long standing tradition continue at a popular south Pembrokeshire pub.

The Cresselly Arms at Cresswell Quay saw the crowds drawn to the annual meet of the South Pembrokeshire Hunt, which has taken place there since the much-loved pub opened in 1896.

South Pembrokeshire Hunt Joint Master Hugh Harrison-Allen said: “It was a wonderful day, the usual format. There were probably about 40 horses, slightly fewer this year; the forecast was awful, but fortunately the rain held off.”

He said the event drew the public, as always.

“There was somewhere between 300 and 500 there, you couldn’t move for people.”

As frequent supporter of the hunt, Simon Hart MP, who regularly attends, was sadly unable to make the day, following his new role as Secretary of State for Wales.

“The new Secretary of State for Wales was a member on call, saying a ‘happy new year’,” said Hugh.

All pictures: Georgina Jones.