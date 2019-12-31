Dyfed-Powys Police is appealing for witnesses to an assault which took place at the Flamingo Bingo event at Haverfordwest Pavilion on Saturday, December 21.

It’s alleged a woman attempted to drag two others out of a cubicle, pulling one woman’s hair and punching and kicking the other.

Onlookers intervened and pulled the parties apart, and there were no serious injuries, however one woman is thought to have suffered a broken nose.

There were a number of witnesses in the toilet at the time, and anyone with information is urged to report information either online at: http://bit.ly/dppReportOnline, by email at: contactcentre@dyfed-powys.pnn.police.uk or by calling 101.