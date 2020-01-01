WITH many of us making New Year’s resolutions to get off the couch and into the gym, an inspirational 91-year-old from Fishguard is urging us to “just do it”.

Valerie Coleman is one of Pembrokeshire Leisure’s oldest members and attends an astonishing ten classes a week at Fishguard Leisure Centre, from swimming to pilates, chair aerobics and back care classes.

“Val really is an inspirational woman,” said centre manager Lisa. “We are always so pleased to see her once, twice and sometimes three times a day. Her determination to keep healthy and active is inspiring to us all.”

A former nurse, Valerie was also an active PTA member who helped to fundraise for Fishguard’s old Leisure Centre, which was replaced by the new centre 14 years ago.

“Val has been involved with leisure for some time and absolutely loves it,” said Lisa. “She has made so many special friends and coming to the leisure centre now is such an important social aspect of her life.

“Her mental health along with her physical health and wellbeing all benefit from her visits to the centre that she loves.”

Valerie praised staff at Fishguard for their support in helping her to recover after suffering a fractured femur, and said the centre had a “great atmosphere”.

“They have very helpful and understanding staff who are there for everyone and give encouragement to all of their customers,” she said.

“If you’re thinking about joining a leisure centre, just do it. The staff and facilities are here for everyone and all the encouragement you will ever need will be given.”

For information on leisure centre facilities and classes, or how to join as a member, please visit www.pembrokeshire.gov.uk/leisure or pop into your local leisure centre.