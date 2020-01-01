PEMBROKESHIRE'S Bluetits are to feature in a new Visit Wales advertising campaign marking 2020 as the start of Wales's Year of Outdoors.

The Year of Outdoors is the latest in Visit Wales's series of popular themed years.

The campaign invites people to check in to new experiences, to celebrate the outdoors and let it in.

It showcases outdoor enthusiasts from across the country - local swimmers, surfers, cyclists, walkers alongside well known Welsh faces.

The heart of the campaign aims to express the real Wales including the welcome and feeling of community and linking the outdoors to health and wellbeing.

As part of the campaign, Olympic swimmer, Jazz Carlin, had a day out with Pembrokeshire-based Bluetits swimming group.

Sian Richardson and Tracey Sharrat co-founded the Bluetits Chill Swimmers in Pembrokeshire in 2014, there are now Bluetits and Bluebells (their male counterparts) all over world.

"Our group in Pembrokeshire began with a group of strangers all with a shared passion for the outdoors," said Sian.

"Now there's a joyous sense of belonging and inclusion. Given that our group has members ranging from 18 to 68, I've loved seeing first-hand how older and younger generations can come together to help each other become mentally and physically stronger."

The advert will premiere today, January 1, during the adverts of The Great New Year's Bake Off on Channel 4, Coronation Street on ITV1 and Cymru a'r Wal Goch: Y Daith I Euro 2020 on S4C.

The film will also be shown across Visit Wales' social media platforms and video on demand and gives a taster of what's to come during 2020.

Further details and new experiences for the Year of Outdoors will be revealed during a celebration of the Year of Outdoors on January 9 in north Wales.