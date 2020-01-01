A Neyland drug-driver put his job at risk when he got behind the wheel two days after using cannabis.

Nathan Francis Murdock, of High Street, pleaded guilty to driving while over the controlled drug limit when he appeared at Haverfordwest magistrates court on New Year’s Eve.

Sian Vaughan, prosecuting, said police could smell cannabis coming from Murdock’s Vauxhall Insignia when they carried out a routine stop-check on the A4076 at Johnston, just after midday on July 16.

A drug-swipe was positive and Murdock, 30, was found to have a cannabis derivative in his blood.

Mike Kelleher, defending, said: “It was a very marginal failure. He told the police he had cannabis two days before, and of course, he was no longer affected. Nevertheless, it sometimes does not leave your system for over a month.”

The court heard that Murdock was unsure if he would be able to continue working as a warehouse operator after losing his driving licence, as his employment involved travelling to different locations.

Mr Kelleher added: “He accepts that he was over the limit and there is no alternative but to have a disqualification.”

Magistrates fined Murdock £120 and ordered him to pay £85 costs and a £32 surcharge.

He was banned from driving for 15 months.