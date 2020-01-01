THE start of 2020 and a new decade began with a record-breaker in Pembrokeshire this afternoon as the brave entrants in the Saundersfoot New Year's Day Swim took to the chilly water.

The event welcomed a grand total of 2,048 swimmers - the best-ever number in its 36-year history.

They were cheered by huge crowds of spectators, as they made their way down the beach, following a countdown led by Great British Bake Off star Michelle Evans-Fecci and to the accompaniment of a firework launch courtesy of Westcoast Fireworks.

Over the years, the event has raised over £500,000, with more than £57,000 last year alone.

The swim is organised by Saundersfoot Festivities, whose chairman, Martyn Williams, said: "The village and wider community have done us proud again.

"We could not have conceived 36 years ago that we would be here hosting such a major event."

The group fancy dress winners were Stepaside Coachworks with their Roadworks scene.

Second place went to the Phillips and Vaux family with Alice in Wonderland, while Malin House Hotel's Cool Runnings was third.

The individual prize went to Mark Halford, who was Dilys the Fish. Barbara Camp as Drummer Boy was second, while Mr Hayman as Worzel Gummidge was third.

For more information about the swim, see saunderssfootnyds.co.uk or follow Charlie Shivers on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram @CharlieShivers.

*See next week's Western Telegraph for more about the event.