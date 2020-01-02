A father-to-be vowed to change his ways following the discovery of his £395 cannabis stash.

Corri Andrew David Broadhurst, of Incline Way, Saundersfoot, pleaded guilty to Class B drug possession when he appeared at Haverfordwest magistrates court on New Year’s Eve.

Sian Vaughan, prosecuting, said police noticed the smell of cannabis emanating from a vehicle they had stopped on the A478 at Templeton because of a defective light on December 13.

A rucksack containing 39.3 grams of cannabis with an estimated street value of £395 was found during a search.

Miss Vaughan said: “Mr Broadhurst confirmed that the drugs were his. It is quite a large amount of cannabis.”

The bench heard that Broadhurst, 28, had previous similar convictions.

Mike Kelleher, defending, said Broadhurst had used cannabis since the age of 14, and the large amount found was for his personal use only.

“He had acquired quite a large amount, building up towards the Christmas period.

“Two days after he was arrested his partner gave birth to a baby boy. It’s a life-event which meant he has given up cannabis altogether, which for him is really, really unusual.

“It’s given him a massive boost of energy.”

Mr Kelleher added that Broadhurst, no longer smoked, drank or used cannabis and was now actively looking for a job.

“It’s a huge motivator for him to move on, grow up and go out into the world of work to support his fledgling family.”

“He told me it’s time for him to ‘man up’ and provide for his family.”

“He was a very heavy user, but has completely stopped.”

Magistrates fined Broadhurst £120 and ordered him to pay £85 costs and a £32 surcharge.

A destruction order was made for the seized drugs.

The chairman of the bench said: “Let’s very much hope that this is a turning point, and we will not see you here again.”