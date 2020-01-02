WHILE larger New Year’s Day swims like Saundersfoot dominate the headlines, Angle’s sixth annual swim saw record-breaking number of people taking to the chilly waters.

The brave bathers met at noon at West Angle Bay, ready for the mad dash into the cold sea, with funds raised going to the Paul Sartori Foundation.

Last year’s record-breaking number of entrants, 65, was smashed, with 137 swimmers making a big splash for the start of 2020.

That wasn’t the only record smashed, with £1,630 raised for Paul Sartori on January 1 alone.

Joanne Lutwyche, who organises the annual event, said: “We managed to have 137 swimmers this year; we doubled last year’s entrants and we raised today [January 1] alone a whopping £1,630 - over £500 more than last year.

“I want to say thank you to everyone, I’m still getting my head round what happened today. All our fund raising goes to Paul Sartori Foundation, thank you, thank you.

“The weather was very kind to us which helped a lot, our eldest entrant was 72 and youngest was three - on the day we raised £1,630 - there was some online donations too - and some groups raised money for other charities, so in total at the moment it looks like the event has helped to raise over £2,700.”

That wasn’t the only impressive figure on the swim day, with a mountain of food prepared.

“We cooked and served 10kg of bacon and 84 burgers in the space of three hours; eight litres of potato and leek soup, plus loads of teas and coffees,” added Joanne.