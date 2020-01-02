THE Welsh Wildlife Centre at Cilgerran has again been targeted by vandals following problems last year.

Staff turned up for work on Thursday, January 2, to find that the huge willow badger, named Helyg - the Welsh for willow, at the site had been damaged, with holes been made in the structure

A spokesperson for the Wildlife Trust of South and West Wales said: “Why do a minority of people have to ruin things for others?

“We have come in this morning to find that our beautiful willow badger has been vandalised, having large holes made in him and the structure pulled apart also.

“Yes, we can and will get him repaired by his creator Michelle Cain. He is here 24/7 for all to enjoy so please help us to take good care of him.”

The Wildlife Centre was also the subject of an arson attack last year.

Vandals set fire to the Kingfisher bird hide on the Teifi Marches nature reserve at around 9pm on Tuesday, September 24, completely destroying the structure.

The Wildlife Trust has launched a £20,000 fundraising appeal to support the additional costs of purchasing a fire-resistant structure and the implementation of security options in light of the growing spate of vandalism and arson on the reserve.

Police patrols have been stepped up in the area in a bid to crack down on the problems.

The Trust also suffered a spate of vandalism back in 2015 which saw the previous hides suffer regular damage before finally being burnt to the ground.