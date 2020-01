POLICE are appealing for information after a car was damaged on Pembroke Dock’s London Road on the evening of January 1.

The rear windscreen of the grey Vauxhall Mokka was smashed at approximately 8.45pm.

Anyone with information is asked to contact PC 1163 Furnival at Pembroke Dock police station on 0845 330 2000 or Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.