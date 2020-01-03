A CAT with its head stuck in a crisp packet on a Haverfordwest roof has been named among RSPCA Cymru's most memorable rescues of the past decade.

As the new decade began, the charity flicked back through the archives for some weird and wonderful animal escapades.

And the crisp curious cat from 2015 made it into the list, alongside the seagull that fell into a vat of curry and a snake found in a gas meter.

The miserable moggy was spotted on roofs in the Greenhill Crescent area.

RSPCA inspector Rohan Barker said: “We don't know how he came to have this packet stuck on his head, but he may well have been eating something from the bottom and then got himself into difficulty.

“It took quite some time up a ladder to coax the cat into my reach.

“But eventually I got close enough to bring him down safely and I just lifted the crisp packet off his head. It was quite firmly stuck, and would have been difficult for him to get it off himself.

“The cat was unharmed but very scared and as he looked to be in good health was immediately released. He wouldn’t let me touch him, so there’s a chance he’s a feral cat and unowned, or he might be owned by someone in the area, and so will hopefully make his way back home."

And a rescue at Mathry in April also hit the headlines when 65 sheep were rescued from the sea cliffs. The sheep were on cliffs around 70-80 metres high and had spread over a wide area in groups.

Several RSPCA specialist rope rescue teams and boat teams were deployed for the operation along with a mountaineering rope rescue expert.

RSPCA Cymru’s Superintendent Martyn Hubbard said: “Our inspectorate have rescued thousands of animals across Wales over the past decade and have been there on the frontline to ensure animals of all shapes and sizes are protected and safe from harm.

“Looking back at some of these extremely challenging and demanding rescues - it really is fantastic to see all the animal welfare outcomes that have been achieved.

“For many of the rescues and operations we have worked with many different organisations and emergency services and we would like to thank everyone for their support helping animals in need.

“In addition, we'd like to thank the members of the public for being our eyes and ears and reporting animals in distress to us on 0300 1234 999.”