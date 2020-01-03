CHRISTMAS Day walkers were treated to a special little gift this year.

Three sackfuls of presents were left at the bus stop shelter at the Racecourse in Haverfordwest by kind unknown resident.

The gifts were all lovingly wrapped and labelled, with different presents for children, ladies, men and even dogs.

A message was left next to the sacks asked people to help themselves to a gift and “in return please do something nice for someone (or canine friend).”

Rosalind Palk, a local resident said she saw it cheer people up.

She said: “Recipients thought it was a really nice thing for someone to do and so unexpected!”

