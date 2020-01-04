A PEMBROKE Dock town councillor is calling for volunteers to help his dream of turning the town into a tourist attraction.

Councillor Peter Kraus, who has previously issued appeals to tidy up the town, said: “Happy New Year and decade everyone, let it be full of long-time dreams and achievements made to our fantastic town of Pembroke Dock.

“There are so many things that need doing to attract tourists here, it is a long process but it can and it will be done.

“I want to be proud of our town and want everyone else to be the same way, together we can do it, first impressions count.

“I have now done all the library boundary walls, yesterday [January 2] I planted over 400 bulbs in the borders to get a bit of colour for the Spring. I have cleared all the area between Asda and St Govans Centre.

“Now I want all the blue railings and bollards repainted as well as the benches in Hobbs Point and Front Street. I am looking to get coloured lights along Front Street. I want to have part of Front Street made into a beach.

“The West Wales Maritime Heritage Society in Front Street, I really want it to take off big time. There is so much happening there. I am looking forward to the gun tower being open again in the near-future and then we can have a Heritage Trail.

“We must attract the tourists big time. I am arranging at least three open air events for this year and plan more. We have so much Maritime History here in Pembroke Dock and with lots of support we can get lots of tourists visit our town.

“If you would like to help in any way please contact me on peterfkraus1952@gmail.com or 07867765716.”