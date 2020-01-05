A PEMBROKE Dock schoolgirl’s astounding fundraising efforts have received a £250 boost from Pembroke Power Station.

Young Elly Neville has raised more than £208,000 for cancer patients on the same ward where her dad, Lyn, was successfully treated.

Elly was born against all odds just four years after her dad Lyn’s bone marrow transplant and blood cancer treatment at Withybush Hospital.

After winning a competition at her school to design a collage of the Pembrokeshire flag, Elly and her family embarked on a fundraising campaign for Ward 10 at Withybush Hospital.

Elly’s Flag Appeal started its campaign in April 2015.

Following the support from Pembroke Power Station, Ward10 flag, the Facebook page for Elly’s fundraising campaign, wrote: “What a fantastic way to start the New Year. Ward 10 Flag would like to say a very big thank you to all at the RWE Pembroke Power Station for a fantastic donation to Elly's appeal of £250 from the community fund.

“We very much appreciate your help and support and the timing is fantastic as we are currently planning the spend of Elly's Funds on the new Ward 10.”

To donate to Elly’s appeal see: justgiving.com/fundraising/ward10flag