A SOUTH Pembrokeshire institution, Angle pub The Old Point house, is to shut its doors this Sunday, January 5.

Karen Hood, owner of the Point House, posted yesterday, January 2, on social media: “It is with great sadness that I have to announce that the Old Point House will be closing its doors on Sunday, January 5. Unfortunately, there are no present plans to reopen.

“The next few days we will be open as follows: Friday 12-8,

Saturday 12-onwards farewell party, Sunday 12-4 last Sunday dinners.

“Anyone wishing to say goodbye will be most welcome.

"Many thanks to you all.”

The news of the forthcoming closure has been greeted with sadness on social media.

Among the many hundreds of messages, with many well-wishers, were comments like “Very sad to see a good old pub like that close,” “a major part of Angle bay’s history, such a wonderful old pub,” and “Angle won’t be the same without the good old Point.”

Pembroke Dock town councillor Peter Kraus said: “This is so sad. It is a brilliant public house.”

A recent convert to the Point House, Mark Cole, said: “We visited for the first time on NYE and were bowled over by the ambiance of such a traditional and isolated public house.”

For many, the pub had long-standing cherished memories.

Posts included: “The Point House has always been a big part of Angle, I’m 61 now when I was a boy spent lot time sitting outside with pop and crisps when my uncle had his boat moored there,” and: “Been going the for last 50 years every two weeks July-August, will miss calling in for a pint.”

There has been a long established tradition that if the fire is allowed to go out in The Old Point House then it will bring bad luck.