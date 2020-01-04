A HUMBLE vegetable has had its afternoon of glory in a Pembrokeshire village.

One hundred locally-harvested swedes took centre stage in St Florence when it recently staged its first-ever swede rolling competition to raise money for the community’s children’s playground project.

The event, which attracted keen challenges from all age groups, raised £1,327 for the scheme.

And as the swedes rolled down the High Street, news was received that Comic Relief has made a £10,000 donation to the fund, to bring the running total up to £15,300.

The swedes, which had been kindly donated by Nolton Farm, were later given to Greenacres Animal Rescue to be enjoyed by the animals.

Said one of the volunteers for Renovate St Florence Park, Kathy Duffield: “There was a great atmosphere and the crowd really got into the spirit of the occasion.

"We're hoping to make it an annual event."

The swedes were rolled down a closed-road course between West Hall and the village shop, with the first swede sent on its way in the 10 years and under category by Esme, the daughter of event sponsor Neil Finlay Cars.

The eventual junior winner was Rafael Denunzio, whose prize was £10 and a chocolate hamper.

Added Kathy: “The adults’ competition was fast and furious, with swedes taking an erratic course down the hill, veering off unexpectedly and providing great entertainment.”

This challenge saw Jason Cole in the lead until the very last throw of the day, before being pipped at the post by Jon Brace, who claimed the Golden Swede trophy and a bottle of champagne.

The pub challenge trophy was won convincingly by Kyle, representing the Sun Inn, while Hope Reilly won the prize for the best-decorated swede with a sparkling creation.

Mark McSweeney gave an entertaining commentary throughout and refreshments inside the marquee at West Hall proved very popular.

The event was made possible by the generosity of the sponsors – Neil Finlay Cars, St Florence Vilage Stores, Upton Farm and Jewsons.