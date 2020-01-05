THE rail route into south Pembrokeshire will be closed later this month for three weeks while essential work is carried out at Pembroke Tunnel.

Network Rail’s Whitland-Pembroke Dock rail section will be covered by a bus replacement service while the work is carried out from Sunday, January 19 until Saturday, February 8.

Network Rail has stated: “We are carrying out essential vegetation management and rock netting on the railway cutting at Pembroke Tunnel in west Wales to improve the resilience and reliability of the railway line for our passengers.

“In January 2020 we will be preparing for the core works which will include taking delivery of essential equipment and materials at both compound sites.

“Our main compound site is located in Ferry Lane, in the yard behind United Aerospace, and we also have a small compound site located on land adjacent to Gate House View.

“Our core work will commence on Sunday, January 19 until Saturday, February 8.

“During this time our engineers will drill and install rock anchors and bolts before installing rock netting across the railway cutting using road rail vehicles and specialist machinery.

All this essential work is due to be completed by Spring 2020.

During the core works from January 19 until February 8, the railway line will be temporarily closed to trains. We are working closely with our partners at Transport for Wales to minimise disruption.

“There will be a rail replacement bus service in operation to transport rail passengers and we advise passengers to check National Rail Enquiries' website before travelling and allow additional time for their journey.”