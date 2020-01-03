22 Rocky Park

Pembroke

Offers around £285,000

An outstanding and generous town house, very conveniently situated for the amenities of the town of Pembroke, and offering wonderful views over the famous Norman Castle and Mill Pond.

This modern property has been further improved by the current owners, now offering a bathroom to each floor and briefly comprises:

Ground Floor – entrance hall, shower room, utility room, kitchen/dining room (5.34m x 5.22m), sitting/dining room/bedroom 5 (4.38m x 3.91m)

First floor – landing, living room/bedroom 2 (7.59m x 5.23m narrowing to 3m, master bedroom with en-suite shower room.

Second floor – landing, bedrooms 3 and 4, family bath/shower room.

The outside area is a special feature with allocated parking for two cars to the front, and to the rear a slabbed patio area/terrace offering views, which could easily be converted back to a conventional lawned garden.

It would be an ideal family home or even for retirees who may wish to use the ground floor only while saving the upper floors for visiting guests/family.

Guy Thomas

01646 682342

guythomas.com