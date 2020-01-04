Wolfscastle Country Hotel once again held a very successful Ladies Day.

This fabulous annual event has so much to offer; there was Pimms on arrival, a fashion show by Vincent Davies Department Store, a make-up demo, complementary therapies by Wolfscastle Country Hotel Spa, afternoon tea and a raffle. Local band Honeyfungus also played.

Nicola Gerson originally started the Ladies Day, running it from her house as an extravagant garden party.

Over the years it has grown in popularity and is now held annually at the bigger venue.

This year it was a beautiful, sunny day and everyone dressed to impress. Professional photographer Stefan Ashby from Il Mio Photography was on hand to capture the special moments.

Bethan Evans, chair of Haverfordwest Ladies Circle said: “Paul Sartori Hospice at Home have helped so many people in Pembrokeshire and some of our Ladies Circle family members, this is why we continue this event; to give something back to the charity.”

The event raised a total of £2,320 for Paul Sartori. The raffle was run by the Haverfordwest Ladies Circle and this made £1,120 and 50 per cent of the ticket sales were donated from Wolfscastle Country Hotel totalling £1,200.

“I think that this is a brilliant event to raise money for Paul Sartori whilst having a bit of fun,” said Laura Hugman, clinical team manager at Paul Sartori Hospice at Home.

“I personally would like to thank all of the Haverfordwest Ladies Circle and the Wolfscastle Country Hotel for raising £2,320; which will go towards a range of services for Pembrokeshire people.”

Further information on the charity and its services can be obtained by visiting their website paulsartori.org, or by phoning 01437 763223.