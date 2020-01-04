1 Feidr Dylan

Pen-yr-Aber

Fishguard

£210,000

This comfortable, well-appointed, detached, bungalow stands in a convenient location in this popular market town.

The realistically-priced property is in good decorative order throughout and has well-appointed, two reception and two bedroom accommodation which benefits from gas fired central heating, uPVC double glazing and both cavity wall and loft insulation.

In addition, it has off-road parking for two/three vehicles as well as good-sized, well-maintained gardens and grounds including lawned areas, paved patios, flowering shrubs, a small vegetable garden, rockery, heathers, hydrangeas, azaleas, a raised flower bed etc.

In order to appreciate the qualities of the property and gardens and its location, the agents say inspection is essential and strongly advised.

J J Morris – Fishguard office

01348 873836/874169

jjmorris.com