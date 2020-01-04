29 Redhill Park

Haverfordwest

£179,000

A well-presented, three-bedroom, semi-detached property in the desirable development of Redhill Park, providing family friendly accommodation.

The sought-after location is just a mile or so from the centre of Haverfordwest and the amenities that it has to offer.

The accommodation briefly comprises lounge, kitchen, three bedrooms and family bathroom with off road parking to side and lawn garden to the rear.

Agenst say early viewing is recommended as this property will no doubt appeal to a variety of purchasers.

R K Lucas

01437 762538

rklucas.co.uk