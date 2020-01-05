Rowan Cottage

Little Haven

£150,000

This rare opportunity to acquire a holiday let (non-residential use) close to the ever-popular village of Little Haven is a new instruction.

With sea views from the garden and the fact that the village itself is within easy walking distance, this converted complex has always proved popular which is why they rarely become available for sale.

This charming cottage will easily sleep four and offers all the amenities required for a pleasant stay on Pembrokeshire's wonderful coastline.

Little Haven needs no introduction so the agents recommend early viewing to avoid disappointment.

R K Lucas

01437 762538

rklucas.co.uk