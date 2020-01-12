PEMBROKE Dock Ward 10 fundraiser Elly Neville has received a donation that’s ‘out of this world,’ and a real treat for Star Wars fans.

Nine-year-old Elly, a Year 5 pupil at Pembroke Dock Community School and her Elly’s Ward 10 Flag Appeal received an inspiring letter and amazing donation from former Pembrokeshire resident Lynwen Brennan CBE (and recent winner of the special award at the BAFTA Cymru Awards).

Lynwen is now the general manager and executive vice president of Lucasfilm in California, who make the Star Wars Movies.

To help Elly’s fundraising, Lynwen donated a rare statue of Star Wars character Chewbacca, created as a crew item for the 2005 Revenge of the Sith Star Wars production.

Elly’s Ward 10 fundraiser has already totted up an impressive £209,000, and it is hoped Chewbacca will boost this figure further.

Lynwen said in her letter to Elly: “All of us here at Lucasfilm in San Francisco have learned of your remarkable fundraising for Withybush Hospital. Your story has reached people all over the world! I also grew up in Pembrokeshire and I know how important Withybush Hospital is to the community there. I am inspired by your hard work and passion for helping other people – you clearly have the heart of a true Jedi.

Lynwen went on to say: “I am very happy to donate this rare statue of Chewbacca, originally created as a crew item for the 2005 Revenge of the Sith Star Wars production, for use in your fundraising. Chewbacca is a compassionate and brave protector of his friends and community – just like you. On behalf of everyone at Lucasfilm, Industrial Light & Magic and Skywalker Sound we send our sincerest thanks and congratulations on your accomplishment! The Force be with you Elly…always.”

Elly said: "I would love to keep Chewbacca myself, but I know it will raise lots of money to help Ward 10.”

Elly’s Dad, Lyn, said: “It was great to receive such an inspiring letter from Ms Brennan and the amazing donation. It was good to know she found time in her very busy schedule to write to Elly personally and remember her home County.”

The statue of Chewbacca, complete with glass dome is described as - Star Wars: Episode III - Revenge of the Sith Chewbacca (as the character appeared in the 2005 Star Wars) ILM studio executive gift for Lucasfilm and ILM Executives in 2005.

Elly and her family are continuing to seek donations via the Just Giving page: justgiving.com/fundraising/Ward10Flag