A BUMPER breakfast event served up by a Pembrokeshire company has raised over £9,100 for the Prostate Cymru charity.

G.D. Harries of Narberth recently hosted a Prostate Cymru Big Breakfast at their headquarters near Templeton, when several hundred people travelled from far and wide to be part of the event.

Eggs, bacon and sausages were consumed in record quantities, and thanks to the meticulous planning which went into the event, there were also craft, cake and many other stalls along with children’s entertainment, a raffle and auction.

The end result was a magnificent £9,120.20, which turned out to be the highest-ever sum raised at a Prostate Cymru Big Breakfast.

Prostate Cancer affects one in eight men in Wales, which becomes one in three if there is a family history.

Said G.D. Harries managing director, Ian Harries: "As someone who employs 220 men, I was particularly pleased to host this event and play a part in helping all Welshmen facing prostate disease."

Mr Harries, G.D. Harries director Janet Phillips and the team who delivered the event have now presented the cheque to Brian Harries of the Pembrokeshire Friends of Prostate Cymru.