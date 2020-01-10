A PEMBROKE youngster has recently combined his love of Christmas with a chance to raise funds for Withybush’s Ward 10 appeal.

Ethan Kettle, has taken his love of Christmas decorations further than the average festive fan, with well over 150 lights and decorations on display at Woodside Grove, The Green.

Ethan is no stranger to bringing seasonal cheer to The Green, frequently setting up Hallowe’en and Christmas light displays to raise funds for charity.

Ethan has used his Christmas displays to brighten up the dark winter nights, and has raised £80 to date.

“I’ve just always enjoyed Christmas lights since I was young; putting them up gives something back to people,” said Ethan.

He chose the Ward 10 cancer appeal after losing his grandfather earlier this year, after his nan had previously suffered from cancer.

Speaking of the ward, he said: “They couldn’t do enough for him.”

To donate to the Ward 10 appeal, see: justgiving.com/fundraising/ward10flag