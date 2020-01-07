A SCULPTURE of beloved Harry Potter character Dobby the house elf, which disappeared just days after being placed near the Freshwater West site of the character’s ‘grave,’ has now got a new home.

The delightful sculpture, created by Princess Gate-based Dragon Signs Ltd was sited on the dunes early in December, mysteriously 'vanishing' just days later.

Wizards and muggles alike have paid their respects at the grave of Dobby the house-elf at Freshwater West since the beach was used as a film set for Harry Potter and the Deathly Hallows in 2009.

While foul play was suspected for the J K Rowling character being spirited away, John Goble, of Dragon Signs, said his disappearance was very much due to ‘elf and safety,’ after being removed from the National Trust’s Freshwater West car park.

After Dobby’s disappearance, his future as a “free elf” took another turn, as the prize in a competition for the best selfie taken with him at his temporary home outside the Happy Planet Green Store in Narberth’s High Street.

Following the December 31 competition draw, Shelley and Frankie Higham got to give the little elf a new home, thanks to their impressive Hogwarts Express photo creation.

Shelley, of Narberth, said: “We were absolutely thrilled to win the Dobby.

“My daughter, Frankie, is a huge Harry Potter fan and we spent a lot of time over Christmas creating the Hogwarts express to use in the photograph; I would like to thank John from Dragon Signs, who delivered Dobbie this morning.”