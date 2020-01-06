A Letterston pensioner claimed she had been assaulted and conned after making a nuisance call to the police.

Beryl Billington, of St Davids Road, was due to appear at Haverfordwest magistrates court on Monday, January 6, but a trial was held in her absence when she failed to attend.

The court heard that Billington was prohibited from calling 999 or 101 when there was not a genuine emergency, after a two-year order was made by the court in May.

She also faced two charges of failing to surrender to court after being released on bail.

Sian Vaughan, prosecuting, said the 82 year-old breached a criminal behaviour order when she dialled 999 and asked for the police at 5pm on October 30.

Two officers went to Billington’s house in response to her claim that a man had attacked her.

Miss Vaughan said: “They located her in her bedroom and she appeared to be unharmed. She said that actually she had been defrauded out of money.”

Billington stated she felt cheated after being asked to pay £500 for work on her house, adding the man had then attacked her and pushed her down, and believed that her arm was broken during the incident which had occurred two weeks earlier.

PC Kyle Wallace told the court Billington changed her account during their visit and footage of the incident was played to the court.

Magistrates found Billington guilty of all three charges and issued a warrant for her arrest.