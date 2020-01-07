A shoplifter with an ‘unenviable record’ walked out of a local supermarket with nearly £700 of toys and chocolate, a court has heard.

Celia Ann Parsley, of London Road, Pembroke Dock, pleaded guilty to theft from a shop when she appeared before Haverfordwest magistrates on Tuesday, December 31

Sian Vaughan, prosecuting, said Parsley, 45, was monitored on CCTV after attracting the attention of security staff in Tesco, Haverfordwest, on December 14.

“They watched her loading several items into a trolley and attempt to leave without paying.”

The alarm sounded and Parsley stated her girlfriend had paid for the items when challenged by staff.

Miss Vaughan added: “It was clear from the CCTV that this was not the case and she was taken back inside. She stated she was sorry for what she had done.”

Staff recovered toys and chocolate worth £693.50.

The court heard that Parsley had a ‘substantial history of similar offending’, and had been sentenced to a community order by the court just days before committing the offence.

Jonathan Webb, defending, said the theft may have been a subconscious ‘cry for help’, stating that issues from her past could have caused ‘some imbalance’ which led to her offending.

The bench heard that she had relapsed into drug use, but was working with organisations to address this.

Mr Webb said: “It beggars belief as to why she would commit such an offence so soon after being given a community order, particularly in a store covered by CCTV.

“I think subconsciously that this may have been a cry for help.”

Mr Webb added: “Fortunately she was caught red-handed and returned the goods in full so there was no loss to the store.”

“She made admissions in interview and said she was sorry.”

Magistrates revoked the current order and imposed a 20-week prison sentence, suspended for 18 months with a 20-day rehabilitation activity and thinking skills program.

The chairman of the bench said: “You have a very unenviable record. Looking at your record is dismaying.

“This offence seems almost outrageous in the circumstances.

“Make no mistake, if you end up coming back to court, you will be going to prison next time.”

Parsley was ordered to pay £207 in costs and a surcharge.