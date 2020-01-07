A woman described by a judge as a 'nightmare' glassed a man in his face after he asked her to calm down.

Leanne Busby, a 36-year-old mother-of-two, then hit another man with a pool cue.

Carina Hughes, prosecuting, told Swansea crown court how Busby had been drinking in Narberth, in the early hours of May 11 last year.

Busby was walking around a pub “shouting and trying to wind people up,” said Miss Hughes.

Simon Williams approached her and asked her to calm down and stop bullying customers.

Busby responded by pushing a large wine glass into his face, causing two cuts that needed hospital treatment.

She was told by staff to leave but made her way to another bar.

Clive Jones followed and she struck him with a pool cue and threw another wine glass at him before she was manhandled out of the pub.

Busby, of Llanycefn, Clynderwen, admitted assault causing actual bodily harm and assault by beating.

Miss Hughes said after her arrest Busby told police officers she had drugs in her handbag and a search revealed 7.34 grams of amphetamine and 1.4 grams of cannabis.

Busby admitted possessing both drugs.

Miss Hughes said Busby had a criminal record for violence and had once head butted an off duty police woman.

Busby’s barrister, Dan Griffiths, said she clearly had some issues to deal with. “Alcohol played a part in this, although that only makes it worse for her.”

Busby was jailed for six months, suspended for two years, and ordered to complete 20 days of a rehabilitation activity and 180 hours of unpaid work.

Judge Geraint Walters said Busby should have been charged with a more serious offence of unlawful wounding and “thoroughly deserved” to go straight to prison.

“You must be a nightmare when you walk into a pub after having one or two. You’re a menace. You were prepared to take on the world that night.

“Everyone else behaved themselves but you ran riot.

“You have a violent streak in you and a habit of throwing your weight around, and you have been treated too leniently in the past.

“Your children have saved you today, otherwise by lunchtime you would have been on a van to Eastwood Park (women’s prison),” added the Judge.

He warned Busby that her children would not save her next time—“you will not be able to play that trump card again.”