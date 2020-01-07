ROUTINE planned operations have been cancelled for a second day today, January 7 at Withybush hospital.

Operations have also been cancelled at Aberystwyth’s Bronglais, Carmarthen’s Glangwili, and Llanelli’s Prince Philip hospitals.

Cancellations yesterday, January 6, came after an "extraordinary weekend," Hywel Dda University Health Board has previously said.

Speaking about today’s closure, a Hywel Dda spokesman said: “The exception to this is emergency surgery and urgent cases wherever possible, as well as most day surgery, with the exception of Bronglais Hospital. All outpatient appointments are continuing as normal.

“We are contacting patients affected directly so please attend as planned if you do not hear from us. Otherwise, please do not contact our appointments or outpatient teams unless absolutely necessary as they are very busy at this time.

“This situation remains challenging with the health board operating in line with our escalation procedures to help manage patient flow and maintain patient safety. This includes commissioning additional areas to accommodate patients who require overnight care and support from senior clinicians, managers and other staff not initially rostered to work over the weekend to support the review and care of patients.

“In collaboration with our local authority partners, we continue to implement our broader winter plan which is designed to help reduce demand for hospital admission and prioritise patients for care within their home environment over the wider winter period.

“Over the next few weeks, a number of staff taking on new and different roles will be coming into post to support patients to receive the most appropriate care for their needs in the most appropriate setting.

“These are resourced through the winter planning monies supported by Welsh Government, in addition to the money we invested ourselves as a health board.”