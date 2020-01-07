A night out cost a drunk and disorderly Goodwick man £233.

Gareth Owen, of Preselly Crescent, Stop and Call, pleaded guilty to being drunk and disorderly in a public place when he appeared at Haverfordwest magistrates court on New Year’s Eve.

Prosecutor Sian Vaughan said door staff in Quay Street, Haverfordwest, flagged down police officers on December 15 because they were having difficulties dealing with Owen, who had been ejected from nearby premises.

“He was arguing with door staff, and continued to be aggressive towards officers.”

Owen, 35, swore at the police and was uncooperative.

The father-of-four was arrested for being drunk and disorderly.

Owen, who represented himself, said: “I just drank too much that night and I’m really sorry for the inconvenience.”

Magistrates fined Owen £116 and ordered him to pay £85 costs and a £32 surcharge.

The chairman of the bench said: “It was a bit of a silly incident and sadly one that has cost you £233.”