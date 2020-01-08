A mental health support worker was stalked after she rejected romantic advances.

Daniel Lee Cook, 25, appeared at Haverfordwest magistrates court for sentencing on Monday, January 6, having previously pleaded guilty to a charge of stalking.

Cook, of Blaenwern, Newcastle Emlyn, admitted attempting to contact his former mental health support worker in Haverfordwest on numerous occasions and sending her gifts after being told to leave her alone, between February 1 and 27.

The bench heard Cook had sent unwanted gifts and messages to the woman and turned up at her work place.

In a statement read to the court, the victim stated Cook’s actions had increased her anxiety and caused a ‘high amount of stress and worry’.

She added she felt fearful when he turned up at her place of work. “I feel I am constantly looking over my shoulder.”

Mike Kelleher, defending, said Cook had mental health issues and had difficulty in recognising social signs given off by people.

“She is an attractive young lady who was meant to be helping Daniel, but he took it entirely the wrong way. In his mind he thought she was attracted to him. He was certainly attracted to her, but it was unwanted attention.”

Mr Kelleher added that Cook spent six months as an inpatient on a mental health ward following the incident, and was continuing to have support for his issues.

Magistrates imposed a 12-month community order with a 15-day rehabilitation activity requirement.

Cook was fined £80 and ordered to pay £85 costs and an £85 surcharge.

A restraining order was imposed prohibiting Cook from contacting the victim or going to any of her organisation’s offices.