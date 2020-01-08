PLANS to create 15 residential flats for the elderly on the site of a former Milford Haven eyesore look set to be given the green light next week.

Pembrokeshire County Council's planning committee is recommended to approve the creation of the flats, office space, parking and amenity space at 70-80A Charles Street.

The development will take place on what was previously the building that housed the former Motor World store.

The area had been an eyesore for several years before demolition.

The report to members lays out plans for a three storey building with roof terrace to provide views over the waterway.

Twelve one-bedroom flats are planned and three two-bedroom flats available for rent for elderly people. Eight car parking spaces and one disabled space would be created.

Pembrokeshire County Council Housing Service would use the office space at the building.

The report states: "The site is currently a large vacant site that detracts from the street scene. Its continued and unchecked deterioration would detract from this area of the town centre.

"The current proposal for its development therefore represents an opportunity to encourage sustainable development and would help reinforce Milford Haven's role as a hub town."

There have been concerns raised about introducing elderly people into the town centre "where there can be high levels of noise during the night due to the presence of public houses and elements associated with the night-time industry."

Noise insulation measures and a noise impact assessment are recommended.

The planning committee meets at County Hall at 10am on Tuesday, January 14.