A MET Office weather warning has been issued with gales set to sweep across Pembrokeshire on Thursday (January 9).

The yellow alert warns of gusts up to 70mph which could potentially bring some disruption from the early hours of Thursday morning.

A Met Office spokesman said: “A spell of very strong winds is expected to spread from the south-west across Wales and many parts of England through Thursday morning.

“Gusts of 50-60 mph are possible for many areas, with gusts of 70 mph in places. Winds will begin to ease across Wales through late morning, and across the rest of the area by evening.

“There is a small chance of injuries and danger to life from flying debris, with some damage to buildings, such as tiles blown from roofs

“Road, rail, air and ferry services could be affected and some roads and bridges could close

“There is a slight chance that power cuts may occur, with the potential to affect other services, such as mobile phone coverage

“There is a small chance that injuries and danger to life could occur from beach material being thrown onto sea fronts, coastal roads and properties."