PEMBROKESHIRE’S first community-run swimming pool has launched a financial appeal after a mechanical breakdown.

The pool in Narberth had to delay its re-opening following Christmas and the new year period after its circulation pump failed.

A fundraiser is now being organised by the pool’s former manager, Jennifer Price, who is now a trustee for SwimNarberth, which saved the facility from Pembrokeshire County Council’s proposals to close it in 2014.

The £4,800 appeal on crowdfunding site gofundme has so far had several hundred pounds pledged by supporters of the pool.

Parts for the pump have been ordered and it is hoped to re-open the pool next Monday, January 13.

