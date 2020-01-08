PARENTS in south Pembrokeshire are being asked to take up free flu vaccines for their young children.

Just over a quarter of those entitled to a free flu vaccine have taken up the offer, Pembroke Dock’s Argyle Medical Group has said.

Posting on Facebook, Argyle Medical Group said: “This flu season 464 letters were sent to parents/guardians inviting them to bring their two-to-three-year-olds for a free flu vaccine, to date we have only vaccinated 132 (28 per cent).

“It is vital to stop the spread of flu that children are vaccinated. All children up to the age of 10 should have been vaccinated through the schools programme but can still have it in the surgery if not.

“Please contact the surgery on (01646 624198) to make an appointment.”