POLICE are investigating the death of two people, found at a property in Saundersfoot yesterday afternoon, January 7.

A police spokesman said: ““Dyfed-Powys Police is investigating the circumstances surrounding the sudden death of two people who were found at a property in Saundersfoot just before 4pm on January 7.

“The deaths are currently being treated as unexplained.

“Next of kin are aware.

“H M Coroner has been advised.”