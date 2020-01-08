Shoplifting brothers were surprised to find their haul could not be resold after it was discovered by police.

Craig Andrew Burgess, 39, and Stuart John Burgess, 42, both of Scotchwell View, Haverfordwest, appeared together in the dock at Haverfordwest magistrates court on January 7.

They pleaded guilty to separate charges of theft from a shop on December 11.

Prosecutor Vaughan Pritchard-Jones said a security guard thought the brothers were acting suspiciously after entering Tesco, Haverfordwest, at around 7.30pm.

CCTV was checked after the pair left the store and Stuart Burgess was seen to collect various food and alcohol, totalling £14.89, which he put into his bag and walked out without paying for.

Around the same time Craig Burgess picked up a chocolate bar and £1.99 can of Red Bull. He took both items to the self-service check-out, but failed to pay for the drink.

Police recognised the pair from the camera footage, and found some of the stolen items at their home, but the goods were not in a condition to be resold by the store.

Mark Layton, defending, said: “Both pleaded guilty on the first occasion and made full and frank admissions in interview.

“Both expressed some degree of surprise as they were of the view that the items had been recovered and could be resold.”

The court heard that Craig Burgess was subject to a conditional discharge.

Magistrates fined both brothers £40 and ordered them each to pay compensation to the store, £85 costs and a £32 surcharge.

Craig Burgess was also ordered to pay £40 for breaching his conditional discharge.