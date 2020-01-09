A Neyland man was too drunk to recall how two tyres disappeared from the company car he was driving while nearly three times the drink-drive limit.

Gavin Witt, of Belle Vue, Neyland, pleaded guilty to driving dangerously and while over the legal alcohol limit when he appeared before Haverfordwest magistrates on Tuesday, January 7.

Vaughan Pritchard-Jones, prosecuting, said police received calls from members of the public about a suspected drink-driver travelling towards Haverfordwest in the early hours of December 21.

A police officer heard a scraping noise before he spotted Witt, 26, driving a Ford Fiesta with his nearside tyres missing.

Mr Pritchard-Jones said: “By this time both nearside wheels were without tyres, running on the rims.”

The officer stopped the car and described Witt as being ‘incoherent’ with ‘greatly slurred’ speech.

A roadside breath test was positive and he was found to have 94mg of alcohol in 100ml of breath, the legal limit is 35mg.

Mr Pritchard-Jones said: “The defendant was taken to the police station and kept in the cells overnight due to the state of intoxication. He was interviewed the following day when he sobered up.”

Witt stated he had no memory of what had occurred the previous night after taking a taxi home from Tenby following a works party.

Mr Prichard-Jones added: “A considerable distance was driven. The defendant drove the vehicle when two tyres had been shredded and came off.

“Clearly there was a minor collision with something because the front of the vehicle had damage.”

Jonathan Webb, defending, said: “This is a young man who pleaded guilty at the first opportunity.

“He had been to Tenby on a works do, got home to Neyland and for some inexplicable reason he drove his car.

“Clearly he had some kind of collision. It’s clearly dangerous driving and with excess alcohol.

“He has lost his job as a result of this because it was a company car.”

Magistrates declined jurisdiction to sentence Witt and he will next appear at Swansea crown court on January 24.

He was released on unconditional bail and the bench imposed an interim driving ban.