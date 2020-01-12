A PEMBROKE RNIB volunteer is encouraging people across Wales to help blind and partially-sighted people access life-changing technology.

Linda Parsons, 55, has been a technology support volunteer for RNIB for seven years.

Linda, a former school IT technician, is now supporting RNIB’s call-out for Welsh technology enthusiasts to join the volunteering team.

There are currently 111,000 people living with sight loss in Wales and this number is set to double by 2050. For many blind and partially-sighted people, being able to use the right devices, apps and gadgets best is crucial to living an independent and fulfilling life.

However, it can be difficult for people with sight loss to access the technology that will help them the most.

RNIB is committed to offering technical support to blind and partially sighted people across Wales.

Linda said: “Volunteering as technology support for RNIB is a great new year’s resolution. It brings me so much satisfaction. I saw an advert in the Big Issue when I was unemployed and as I had a technical background, I thought it would be nice to use my knowledge to help others and make a real difference to the lives of blind and partially sighted people in my area.

“I’ve learnt so much by volunteering and have had so many rewarding experiences. Blind and partially sighted people are at risk of feeling isolated from those around them, but technology can help people to keep in touch with the world. It is wonderful to see people regaining their independence as they learn how to use accessible technology to write emails, do online shopping and listen to books, and it is lovely to be able to help people to empower themselves.

“There are a lot of people who need help across Pembrokeshire and if you have the ability to help it can be very rewarding to put those skills to good use. You can choose the amount of time you volunteer per month and will receive all the training you need. I would encourage anyone looking to make a meaningful new year’s resolution to give it a go.”

To find out how to become a Technology for Life volunteer visit: rnib.org.uk/volunteering/search-by-volunteer-category/become-tech-volunteer