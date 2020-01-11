A PEMBROKE gardening group is the latest winner of the Pride in Pembrokeshire Award, an initiative designed to reward community and voluntary groups who improve well-being in the county.

St Oswald’s Community Garden engages with people in the community and aims to encourage them to become volunteer gardeners or to meet and greet visitors to the garden, situated within the town walls.

People are welcome to enjoy the garden, which is described as a peaceful, beautiful place to relax and enjoy the outdoors and the physical benefits that this offers.

The garden is open every Thursday, and is run by volunteers under the auspices of the 21C charity.

“Some of the people who come may be suffering from anxiety and are seeking a quiet welcome in a peaceful place,” said Joan Marsh from the group.

“We have had people arrive who have been isolated either by moving to the area or by their circumstances and the garden enables meaningful friendships to be formed over shared interests and activities.”

It is hoped that as the number of volunteers increase, the opening hours of the garden can be extended and more events planned.

In arriving at their decision panel members were particularly impressed with the group’s strong commitment to community-led volunteering, the intergenerational nature of the activities on offer, as well as the substantial contribution made towards improving the well-being of individuals in the community.

To submit an application to be considered for a Pride in Pembrokeshire Award and the chance to win your voluntary group £200, download the application form from the PAVS website, pavs.org.uk or contact PAVS on 01437 769422 for a hard copy.

Detail the work of the group and how it benefits the community in no more than 500 words and send the completed form to PAVS at the address provided.