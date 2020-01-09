A road in the centre of Haverfordwest has been closed due to a gas leak.

Workers have closed off Holloway, near Swan Square, while they carry out repairs, which are expected to be completed by tomorrow evening.

Craigen Smith, Wales & West Utilities operational manager for Haverfordwest said: “We are working to repair a leak on a gas pipe outside a property in the Holloway area of Haverfordwest.

"In agreement with Pembrokeshire County Council and to keep road users and our colleagues safe while we work, we have closed Holloway Road.

"Barring any unforeseen circumstances, we expect to complete our work and reopen the road by tomorrow evening.

“We appreciate that working on roads such as these is not ideal, but it is important that we fix this leak now so we can keep the gas flowing to heat homes and power businesses in the area.”