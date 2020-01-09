A PEMBROKE-BASED community arts group is looking for a second-hand go-kart to help complete a very unusual project.

While the idea of a fish on a bicycle is often used as to paint a slightly surreal image, Sand Palace Arts was to create a fish on a go-kart to delight and educate.

The group recently received a £1,000 grant as part of the National Lottery’s 25th anniversary to create a procession automaton based on a pedal go-kart to be part of local festivals and events and to raise awareness of environmental issues.

The group is hoping someone will come forward with the offer of a second-hand, or a repairable go-cart to help.

The fish will be used both as an attractive feature for carnivals and festivals, and to help promote environmental issues.

The use of recycled materials are an important aspect of this project and so Sand Palace Arts needs to source a go-kart (suitable for an adult to ride) that it can work with local schools and the community to transform into a large swimming fish (and possibly other animals).

Robert Jakes of Sand Palace Arts said: “They awarded us this grant to put this project together, something we want to use at festivals. As it’s pedalled, the fish will actually ‘swim’ from side-to-side.

“We’ve only just heard we’ve got this grant; the first stage is to get a go-kart; we’ll approach local groups to design the fish automaton.”

Any groups that would like to be involved in this project please contact Robert at sandpalacearts@gmail.com