Police discovered Class A and B drugs with an estimated street value of £50 when they stopped a man in Haverfordwest, a court has heard.

Stephen Oyera Ochola, of Brome Place, Oxford, pleaded guilty to two charges of drug possession when he appeared before Haverfordwest magistrates via video link from prison on Tuesday, January 7.

Vaughan Pritchard-Jones, prosecuting, said Ochola, 34, was stopped in Haverfordwest for another matter on November 22.

He was found to be in possession of half a gram of cannabis and half a gram of cocaine.

Mike Kelleher, defending, said the drugs were for Ochola’s own use.

Magistrates ordered Ochola to pay £132 in fines, costs and a surcharge.

A destruction order was made for the seized drugs.