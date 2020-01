EMERGENCY services were called out to Newgale yesterday afternoon, January 9, after reports of lifesaving equipment washing up on the shore.

H M Coastguard Broad Haven, responding to its first callout of the year, stated: “A lifejacket was found, but at this time Milford Haven Coastguard are not concerned for anyone’s safety and believe it to have washed off a vessel.

“If you see anything you are concerned about around our coast then please dial 999 and ask for the Coastguard.”