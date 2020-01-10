MORE than £1,300 worth of cannabis was taken off the streets and 27 arrests for suspected drink-driving were made by Pembrokeshire's Road Policing Unit in December.

Pembrokeshire RPU’s figures for December include arrests on suspicion of three disqualified driving, three possession of cannabis, two possession of amphetamine, two criminal damage, two shoplifting, one possession of cocaine, one taking a vehicle without consent, and one assault.

The unit also dealt with 17 uninsured vehicles, 15 untaxed vehicles, and one stolen car was recovered.

The unit also seized 134 grams of cannabis and 34 grams of amphetamine during December.