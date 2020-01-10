ANTI-SOCIAL behaviour in Tenby’s multi-storey car park is being tackled by police.

During December and January, Tenby Neighbourhood Policing Team (NPT) has been targeting the problem in the building off Upper Park Road.

Posting on Twitter on January 5, the team said that seven warning letters are to be issued to individuals for unacceptable behaviour.

A Section 59 notice has also been issued. This gives police the power to stop and even seize vehicles being used for anti-social activities.

Just days later, on January 9, police tweeted: "Another antisocial behaviour warning letter was issued tonight at the multi-storey car park in Tenby. The noise is having a big impact on the local community.

"The car park is a high priority for Tenby NPT, and we will continue to monitor."