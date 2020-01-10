Another day, another Met Office weather warning.

The forecaster has issued a yellow warning of strong winds on Monday (January 13).

The warning extends up the entire west of the UK, taking in all of Pembrokeshire.

The Met Office warning is in place from midday to 23.59 on Monday.

The Met Office said: "An area of very strong winds will move eastwards across the UK through Monday afternoon and evening, clearing eastwards overnight.

"The strongest winds are expected around exposed coasts and hills in the west of the UK. Here gusts of 60-70 mph are likely, with a few sites perhaps seeing gusts to 80 mph.

"Inland gusts of 45-55 mph are more likely. A narrow band of squally heavy rain moving east, accompanying the strongest winds, may be an additional hazard."

There is the potential for delays on transport services and loss of power.