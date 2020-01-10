PEMBROKE Dock’s mayor has highlighted his disappointment at the go-ahead for a waste transfer station in the town, which a fellow councillor says would turn it into “the rubbish bin of Wales”.

Natural Resources Wales (NRW) has granted an environmental permit to Milford Haven Port Authority for a waste storage and transfer station at Pembroke Dock.

The Port Authority plans to temporarily store non-hazardous baled waste and loose wood waste on its yard before it is shipped offsite, for use as fuel in offsite energy from waste facilities.

Mayor Cllr Gordon Goff said: “Pembroke Dock is not the right place to store transport mixed household and commercial waste, and I hope that the required planning permissions will provide the opportunity to object and raise concerns with regards to the location of the proposed site which is within metres of housing, visitor attractions, a hospital for people with terminal illnesses and food and drink establishments within Pembroke Dock”.

A statement from Pembroke Dock Town Council said: “The town council had recently sent a letter to the board of directors of the Port Authority requesting that they put a stop to the project as the scale of the potential benefits to the town in terms of the ongoing success to the Port did not seem to outweigh the very real risk to the community.

“The response received stated that they felt they could not stop this activity before it had started but were aware that any development in this sector needed to balance the immediate term opportunity with longer term strategic development in Pembroke Dock.”

Following the November 7 meeting of the town council, members had agreed a letter calling for the scheme to be dropped be sent to the Port of Milford Haven.

Speaking about the decision to grant the permit, Pembroke Dock county councillor for the central ward, Cllr Paul Dowson said: “This was a done deal from day one, it beggars belief that NRW have granted this licence.

“MHPA could have put this facility to much better and more profitable use. This clearly demonstrates the disregard they have for the town in which they conduct their business.

“This fight is far from over and I call on the people of Pembroke Dock to join me in ensuring this licence is not used to turn our town into the rubbish bin of Wales.

“This requires everyone to act and not simply talk about it any longer. Without actions we will be lumbered with England's waste sitting on our quayside for weeks at a time.

“Surely this could have been used for a much more profitable venture than storing waste from England.”