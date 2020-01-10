A Pembroke Dock man put a father and son in hospital after he misunderstood noises coming from near his home.

Sean William Vaughan, aged 27, later explained he thought the people concerned were making fun of the recent death of his grandmother.

But on being arrested he immediately told police, “It’s me who did it. It’s case of mistaken identity.”

Ashanti-Jade Walton, prosecuting, told Swansea crown court how early on July 19 last year Vaughan knocked on the front door of a neighbour’s home in Sunderland Avenue.

Richard Orchard opened the door and without warning Vaughan punched him to the floor and bit his cheek.

The confrontation carried on outside the property and Mr Orchard’s father Martin, aged 63, tried to help his son.

Vaughan punched him in the face causing damage to his teeth which, the court heard, would cost £5,000 to repair.

Police who arrested Vaughan formed the impression he was drunk.

Both Mr Orchard senior and junior needed treatment at Haverfordwest’s Withybush hospital.

Vaughan later told police he had been drinking wine and gin.

“I thought they had been making fun of the death of my grandmother,” he said.

Vaughan’s barrister, Hannah George, said the only explanation for the assaults was that he had drunk “far too much.”

She said he accepted he had totally misread the situation and wished to apologise.

Vaughan admitted two offences of assault causing actual bodily harm.

Judge Geraint Walters told Vaughan he owed the Orchards a “debt of gratitude” as they appeared not to hold a grudge against him.

Vaughan was made the subject of a 12 month community order and told to pay £750 in compensation to Martin Orchard and £250 to Richard Orchard.

He must also complete 280 hours of unpaid work for the community.